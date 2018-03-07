Even in the thick of smoke, the vines at Capay Valley Vineyards have never let Pam Welch and Tom Frederick down.

"We've had the grapes for 20 years, but we've been here since '79 and we can't do the addition really quick," Frederick said.

In their time at the vineyard, they've seen other fires creep close, but the County Fire was almost too close for comfort.

"It was really the scariest thing," Welch said.

The fire burned bright in the hills above on Saturday night. As of Monday night, the fire has burned more than 60,000 acres in Yolo County.

Welch and Frederick did not evacuate even though fire was close and smoke now invades.

"It would take a lot to get us to evacuate. And it only takes a second sometimes to make a big impact, so It would have to be an usual thing," Frederick said.

They wanted to keep a close eye on their grapes, which are now dusted slightly with ash.

"We are hopeful there won't be that much impact at this moment. If the smoke clears out we will be OK," Frederick said.

Just a little further up State Highway 16, at Full Belly Farm, the smoke was even thicker.

"This is very very smoky. There's ash falling from the sky. We can't see beyond the farm. Our employees were here and we felt it wasn't healthy for them to be picking," said Co-Owner Judith Redmond of the farm.

Redmond said right now, it is the height of their season, but the smoke forced them to send every worker home early.

"Fire season is significant and it's very scary," Redmond echoed.

She said her crops won't be affected by the smoky air and neither will the wine at Capay Family Vineyards because it's early in the season.

"Before your time, the little old winemakers would say, 'We won't release anything until it's ready' and it's not ready yet. It will be fine. We guarantee it," Frederick emphasized.

