Driver killed in head on crash in San Joaquin County

The California Highway Patrol is now investigating the deadly head-on crash.

A head-on crash in San Joaquin County left a man dead Friday night.

According to the South San Joaquin Fire Authority, the crash happened on Tracy Boulevard near Grimes Road just north of the city of Tracy.

The driver of one of the cars involved died from their injuries. The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

