Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Yuba City shooting

Police say the shooting left a man dead and woman injured on July 17.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is in custody and booked on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Yuba City in July.

According to a news release from Yuba City Police, officers arrested 23-year-old Rigoberto Bueno Jr. around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. His bail is set at $1 million.

Bueno’s charges are the result of an investigation into a July 17 double shooting that left a man dead and a woman hospitalized.

According to police, it happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Monterey Avenue. Officers were called to a shooting, and when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

While on their way to the scene, dispatch took a call from a second victim of the shooting who transported herself to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

