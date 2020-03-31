POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Around 3 feet of snow buried Pollock Pines last week and it trapped a significant portion of the town's retired population who were already facing statewide stay at home orders to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

But thanks to a father and son, driveways in the town are getting cleared.

Kirt Key and his son, Malachi, are removing the snow from driveways all over the snow-covered community, specifically for the elderly who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

"A lot of my time lately has been taking care of the elderly," Key said. "Making sure they are safe, and they are able to get out of their home."

In this small foothill community, word of the father and son's good deeds travels fast, and their services are often received and dispatched by telephone at the local True Value Hardware store where Key's wife Lisa Pate works.

Key says many of his neighbors are out of work and money is tight in the community. That's why he has deeply discounted his labor for those who can pay.

But for the elderly who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, his service is often free.

"The main function is getting people out of their homes, making sure they are safe and making sure the ambulance can get in," Key said.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with John Bartell.

Coronavirus Background

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine; however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

WHY HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE SO CONCERNED

Some people have compared the low overall death toll to the flu's high annual death toll in the United States as a reason not to be concerned about COVID-19, however, doctors and health officials are concerned for three main reasons:

Some people have built up immunity to the flu, but few have immunity to COVID-19 version of coronavirus. Both the flu and COVID-19 are spread by droplets, but COVID-19 might be spread in the air. Scientists are researching exactly how COVID-19 spreads.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE STIMULUS PACKAGE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Animal shelter staff and volunteers draw pet portraits for donors