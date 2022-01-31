Plane at San Diego International Airport safe following bomb threat

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said the threat was received by TSA and called it "non-credible" and "non-specific."

SAN DIEGO — The FBI and Port of San Diego Harbor Police responded to San Diego International Airport on Monday after a bomb threat was made to a plane landing there. Alaska Airlines said flight 3352 operated by SkyWest from San Francisco was evacuated without incident once it landed, according to the FBI and the airline.

The FBI said the plane, which landed just after 5 p.m., was searched and no explosives were found noting that all passengers and crew were "safe and accounted for."

A user on Twitter described seeing fire trucks, police cars, and K9 officers surrounding the plane.

"The FBI and the Port of San Diego Harbor Police responded to a bomb threat involving a commercial passenger aircraft arriving to the San Diego International Airport late this afternoon. The plane was safely isolated and evacuated. The aircraft was searched and it has been rendered safe. No explosives were found. All passengers and flight crew are safe and accounted for. As this is an ongoing matter, we will have no further comment."

"Earlier this evening, TSA received a non-credible, non-specific bomb threat that impacted Alaska flight 3352 from San Francisco to San Diego, operated by SkyWest. We cooperated with TSA and the San Diego airport to resolve the issue. All passengers were deplaned and shuttled to the terminal without incident, and the aircraft was cleared."