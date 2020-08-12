The federal investigation will determine if any federal civil rights laws were violated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Federal investigators are going to review the case of a man shot and killed by a Franklin County deputy last Friday, to determine if any federal civil rights laws were violated.

Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot by deputy Jason Meade in north Columbus on Dec. 4.

United States Attorney David DeVillers said his office will work with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the Cincinnati Division of the FBI and the Columbus Division of Police.

"Last night I was briefed by Chief Quinlan regarding the death of Mr. Goodson. After the briefing I concluded that a federal investigation was warranted and have asked the FBI to work with CPD to that end. This case is now an open investigation in the SDOH (Southern District of Ohio), " DeVillers tweeted Tuesday.

“I'm heartbroken for the young man's grandmother. He had a whole life in front of him. No matter how everything turns out, it's a terrible tragedy,” said Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost.

Columbus police said Meade is part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday the task force was wrapping up an operation when Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

Columbus police said Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange."

At least one person told investigators a deputy was heard giving a command to drop the gun, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

When Goodson did not drop the gun, the U.S. Marshals said the deputy fired.

Goodson, who was not the focus of the original investigation, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died

Columbus police said a gun was recovered from Goodson.

Goodson's family says Goodson was shot while he was carrying food into his home.

The lawyers for Goodson's family are demanding a thorough investigation.

Columbus police said there is no body camera video of the shooting because members of the task force from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are not issued body cameras.

The Franklin County Coroner said Goodson's autopsy was completed Tuesday.

The Columbus Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

"Independent of our investigation, bringing in the Department of Justice brings all of the resources of the federal government to answer the critical civil rights questions being posed by the community. This offers the highest level of transparency and a clear path to the truth," Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan said.

On Monday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it declined a request by Columbus police to take over the investigation because too much had time had passed before the request was made.

Mayor Andrew Ginther's spokeswoman confirmed the mayor asked Chief Quinlan to request BCI take over the investigation.

The spokeswoman said they did so because they wanted a "thorough, complete and transparent investigation."

According to personnel files obtained by 10TV, Meade was one of seven deputies involved in a deadly shooting in Pike Count in 2018. All deputies were cleared in that shooting.

In 2010, Meade was removed from the special investigations unit because "detective Meade has never lived up to the potential he possesses to be a good investigator."