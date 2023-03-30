Folsom-Cordova school board approves construction of Alder Creek Elementary School

Construction on Alder Creek Elementary will start in March and is expected to be complete by July 2024.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A new elementary school is coming to Folsom after the Folsom-Cordova Unified School District (FCUSD) unanimously approved the project in a board meeting.

Alder Creek Elementary School will be located at 4545 Old Ranch Way in the Folsom Ranch Development area.

The new school will be a two-story, 71,000-square-foot building with the capacity to hold 764 TK-fifth grade students, according to the FCUSD project fact sheet.

The school board also determined the project has been "adequately analyzed by the California Environmental Quality Act and no further environmental documentation is required."

The school is part of the 3,585 acres master plan for the Folsom Ranch Development area. The planned community will include three other elementary schools, one middle school and high school.

