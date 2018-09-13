The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says vaping among young people is now an "epidemic" and says it's time for a crackdown.

The FDA announced on Wednesday it will ban the sales of flavored electronic cigarettes if the major manufacturers can't prove they are doing enough to keep them out of the hands of kids and teens. Each of those e-cigarette companies have been given a strict 60 days to send in their plans to prevent youth vaping.

The Tobacco Prevention Program of Stanislaus County says it's about time.

"Within the past year...the uptick in the usage of e-cigarettes and vape pens has been pretty alarming, and the fact that the government has started to see that uptick, and do something about it, in public health, it's exciting for us," Setar Testo, Project Director of the Stanislaus County Tobacco Prevention Program said.

They say based on a recent study they conducted in Stanislaus County, they found 28 percent of surveyed stores had sold these e-cigarette products to youth without asking for an ID.

"We're seeing kids as young as 16 being able to purchase these products online or at smoke shops and things like that as well," Testo said.

To cut down on these numbers, the prevention program has gotten into local school districts.

"The tobacco prevention team works closely with the schools so we provide education to teachers," Testo said. "We help with a local youth coalition, the fast coalition, which is a group of really great very engaged students who work on tobacco prevention efforts."

They say, even though many of these products are fruit flavored, coming in different packaging like juice boxes or even USB shaped, they still contain high levels of nicotine and the same cancer causing agents that cigarettes have.

"Some of these devices have three times as much nicotine as traditional cigarettes, kids are getting addicted much faster," she said.

And they hope the possible ban on these products does move forward.

© 2018 KXTV