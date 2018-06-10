Investigators for the Ferguson Fire have determined its cause to be vehicle-related.

More than month after the fire was fully contained, investigators with the United States Forest Service believe that superheated pieces of a catalytic converter made contact with dry vegetation that ignited the fire.

The Ferguson Fire began back on July 13 along Highway 140 in the Sierra National Forest in Mariposa County. Before it was fully contained on August 22, the fire burned through 96,901 acres of Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite Park, and some state lands. Tragically, the Ferguson Fire also claimed the lives of two firefighters, Braden Varney and Captain Brian Hughes.

Even though investigators have identified the fire to be vehicle-related, the associated vehicle has not been located.

People with information on the incident can call the Sierra National Forest at 559-297-0706. Both the National Park Service and CAL FIRE assisted with Ferguson Fire investigation.

© 2018 KXTV