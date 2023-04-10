What you should do with federal student loan payments set to resume

It’s critical for borrowers to make plans now to restart their payments if they haven’t already.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The student loan pause is over with federal student loan payments due again for the first time since March 2020. It’s critical for borrowers to make plans now to restart their payments if they haven’t already.

But what happens if the debt is ignored and the payments can’t be made?

“If you can begin to repay, you should begin to repay,” said Deborah Agee, UC Davis’ executive director of financial aid and scholarships.

It’s time to get organized. Make a detailed list of loans, the loan provider, outstanding balance and interest rate.

Make sure you can log into your account on studentaid.gov and know you can save money if you set up automatic payments.

“If you do that you’re going to receive a quarter percentage off clear interest with any federal loan. Many, if not most, private loans also offer you that discount on your interest rate,” said Emily Irwin with Wells Fargo.

Next, re-examine your budget. Look at your income and expenses and add your student loan payments.

“If you have a little bit of extra, you might even want to throw a little bit of extra dollars every single month towards that student loan payment that has the highest interest rate,” said Irwin.

Tackling loans with the largest interest rates first can mean paying less money in the long run but make the minimum payments at the very least. Agee says the brand new ‘SAVE plan’ is the least expensive option for some people.

“I encourage all borrowers, especially those who are entering repayment after a three-year hiatus in October, to sign up for that,” said Agee.

The Biden administration launched the SAVE plan in August to be the go-to income driven repayment plan, but the plan only covers federal direct loans.

“Right now all the services in the nation are flooded with people trying to call them about enduring repayment, what you should do. Instead of calling, use all their self-service tools. That would be faster and more efficient,” said Agee.

The repayments impact everyone, even if you don’t have federal student loans like 30 million Americans. The Wall Street Journal estimates repayments could pull about $100 billion of spending from the economy over the next year.

Additionally, you are still responsible for paying your federal student loans during a government shutdown. The last thing you want to do is a miss a payment which can impact your credit score, affecting things like your ability to borrow money for a car or home.

