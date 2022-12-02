For first time, female commander takes over at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

Col. Lara Morrison will lead the military and civilian forces. She comes to Western New York from an Air Reserve Base in California.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The 914th Air Refueling Wing in Niagara Falls has its first female commander.

The Assumption of Command Ceremony was held Saturday morning. Col. Lara Morrison will lead the military and civilian forces.

Morrison comes to Western New York from an Air Reserve Base in California. She made a pledge of respect, credibility, and transparency.

"It's a little too bad that in 2022, me being the first wing commander is a novelty," Col. Morrison said. "I really just look forward to being *the* commander, and leading the men and women of the 914th, but it is an honor."

Col. Morrison recalled fondly how her mother broke many of her own glass ceilings through the years.

"I have military in my blood. I love what I do," she said.

"I have been doing this for a little over three decades, and I wouldn't have it any other way. I love my job."