Two people were transported to the hospital following a fiery two-vehicle rollover crash in Sacramento.

The crash occurred near 3rd Street and the point where Interstate 5 exits onto X Street. The crash involved an SUV and a pickup. The SUV burst into flames and the pickup ended up on its top.

Authorities confirmed two people were injured in the crash, but did not specify what vehicle the injured were in or the severity of their injuries.

ABC10’s Lilia Luciano was in the area just after the crash occurred and captured the aftermath on camera. She also spoke to the driver of the pickup.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

A motor vehicle accident that had injuries with a total of two patients transported to area hospitals became a car fire with firefighter/ paramedics rendering care and fighting fire. The citizens benefit from highly trained personnel in multiple disciplines. pic.twitter.com/t6DBvyIkmg — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 30, 2018

© 2018 KXTV