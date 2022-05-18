Del Campo baseball team cries foul over ban on parents at playoff games over fight with umpires

Parents scuffled with two umpires after a high school baseball playoff game between Del Campo and Buhach Colony Monday. Del Campo says it's being unfairly punished.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — After a nail-biting end to a Monday Division lll Sac-Joaquin Section baseball playoff game between Del Campo and Buhach Colony, which included a game-winning slide into home base, parents were caught on video attacking the umpires who made a controversial call at the plate.

"Our guy slides in safe, which I like to call the 'slide heard around the section,'" said Del Campo High School Baseball coach Kevin Dawidczik.

Dawidczik blamed Buhach Colony High School parents for the scuffle as Del Campo players and fans celebrated their win. Now, he said Del Campo fans are paying for it.

"Buhach Colony is not taking responsibility for those actions," Dawidczik said.

"What happened with the fight was tragic, and we thought we were going to be dealing with the assault on the umpires," said Del Campo Principal Greg Snyder, who reported the fight to CIF Sac-Joaquin Section.

However, Snyder said CIF Sac-Joaquin Section was concerned about the batting practice they had on the field during the school day being a competitive advantage.

The section penalized Del Campo for the illegal batting practice by having them forfeit their Monday game against Buhach Colony. To make matters worse, it also proposed banning fans from the following games in the series and moving them to a neutral site.

"The punishment to not be able to play at our own site and not have our parents there are because of them... and Buhach Colony," Dawidczik said.

Snyder said the school will appeal the decision to the CIF executive board Thursday.

"We need fans there; they have the right to be there. They haven’t done anything wrong. Our parents have a right to watch their children play baseball," Snyder said.

