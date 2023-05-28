Fights, weapons arrest forces early closure of Vacaville Fiesta Days Carnival

According to police, fights between groups of people broke out throughout the day Saturday at the 66-year-old event.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fights between groups of people and a weapons arrest led to the early closure of Vacaville Fiesta Days' Carnival, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said.

Police stepped up presence at the 66-year-old festival Saturday after multiple fights throughout the day. Later in the evening, officers arrested an 18-year-old from Fairfield on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

Following the arrest, police closed the carnival early.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our public, the determination was made to close the carnival an hour early," the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post. "While we do not make these decisions lightly and we want nothing more than our community members to enjoy the tradition of Fiesta Days; our number one priority is and always will be the safety of our community."

Fiesta Day festivities are expected to continue Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual event is being held at Andrews Park on Monte Vista Avenue in Vacaville.

