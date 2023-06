Officials said the fire happened in the area of Carbondale Road and Muller Road.

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters were able to keep a fire in Amador County to an acre before stopping the blaze's progress.

Amador Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the area of Carbondale Road and Miller Road in the Willow Creek area.

A spokesperson for the fire district said the fire burned slowly in the grass before crews stopped forward progress at one acre.

Crews were dispatched to the blaze around 3 p.m.

