SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fire crews are gaining ground against a Northern California wildfire that forced more than 1,000 people to flee their homes and has destroyed 12 homes.

The California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the Pawnee Fire in Lake County is 25 percent contained as Wednesday morning, up from 17 percent on Tuesday.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,500 acres and 25% contained. Unified command: CAL FIRE, Lake County Sheriffs Office, US Forest Service, & Northshore Fire Protection District https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/D0kri7Y8iU — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018

The blaze burning through dry brush, grass and timber has scorched 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) since it started on Saturday and is threatening 600 buildings.

State fire officials say high temperatures in the 80s, low humidity and erratic winds helped the blaze expand on Tuesday and that the same weather was expected on Wednesday.

At least 1,500 people remain under mandatory evacuation.

