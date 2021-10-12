Fire reported at Beale Air Force Base forces evacuations

Officials with Beale AFB said the fire is near base housing. Nearby school and fitness center were evacuated.

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — Officials with Beale Air Force Base say a fire that forced evacuations is about 90% contained, according to a Facebook post from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander.

The fire was reported at Beale Air Force Base, and officials say the fire is near base housing. A tweet from Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit placed the containment at 20% and acreage at 40 to 50 acres.

In a Facebook post, Beale AFB said parents of Lone Tree Elementary school students are asked to pick up their children, while those kids who were at the youth center have already been evacuated to the CAC.

Kids from Bear River Middle School are also being taken to the CAC, while Wheatland High School students on base are being sent to the library, according to a Facebook post from the 9th RW Commander at Beale AFB.

Officials say the fire is near base housing near homes west of Camp Beale Highway. Those in that area are being asked to evacuate.

Beale AFB says evacuation points are the Harris Fitness Center and Recce Point Club. Officials add that Grass Valley and Vassar Lake gates are open.

There is no word on injuries or damages at this time.

