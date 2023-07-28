Crews put out fire at aircraft hanger, office in Sacramento County

The fire was put out in an attic of a hanger and office space on Bailey Loop Friday, according to fire officials.

MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — A fire at a hanger near the Sacramento McClellan Airport was put out Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

At first only one engine responded to a fire alarm on Bailey Loop, but the fire was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources due to "low visibility and heat" coming from a hanger and office space.

The fire was found in the attic and knocked down without any injuries. No one was in the building during the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

