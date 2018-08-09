ABC10 app users: click here for multimedia.

5:19 p.m. update:

CAL FIRE reports the fire's forward progress has stopped. It's burned about 500 acres.

Original story:

Firefighters are on the scene of a 250 acre fire in Tuolumne County.

CalFire reports the fire is about 13 miles east Oakdale at Highway 108 and Tulloch Road. They are calling it the Tulloch Fire.

CalFire reported that structures are threatened, but has not issued evacuations yet for Oakdale or any other surrounding towns.

The CalFire Tuolumne-Calaveras unit and other departments are attempting to contain the blaze before it reaches a nearby turkey farm.

Firefighters are battling a 250 acres fire at Hwy 108 and Tulloch Road, 13 miles east of Oakdale (Tuolumne County). #TullochFire pic.twitter.com/k7tMaTbii3 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 8, 2018

