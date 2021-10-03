Fire ravages former Peach Tree Mall in Linda

The fire is currently under investigation, and no cause has been determined at this time.

LINDA, California — The former Peach Tree Mall in Linda was devastated in a fire early Saturday.

Firefighters with the Linda Fire Department said crews responded to the commercial blaze around 5:20 a.m. at 6000 Lindhurst. Firefighters learned that the abandoned Peach Tree Mall, now known as the Feather River Center, had caught fire.

Crews called in mutual aid to combat the fire and managed to contain it around noon on Saturday. Mop up operations extended into Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Linda Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire. One person was inside the building during the fire, but was ultimately rescued. Authorities said they didn't know why he was in the building.

The fire is currently under investigation, and no cause has been determined at this time.

READ ALSO:

WATCH ALSO: