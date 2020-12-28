One person found dead after fire at Tuolumne County home

The sheriff's office responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a house fire on Canyonview Drive in Ponderosa Hills.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Ponderosa Hills, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said.

Few details are available about the death at this time. The person found dead has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown.

The sheriff's office originally responded to a house fire on Canyonview Drive around 7 p.m. Authorities found the body in the home after fire personnel extinguished the blaze.

An investigation into the death and the fire are ongoing.