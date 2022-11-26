Fire at Valley Springs homeless encampment was started because of turf war, firefighters say

The vegetation fire was confined to the original encampment Wednesday night, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said.

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A fire that burned a homeless encampment in the foothill town of Valley Springs Wednesday was intentionally set because of a turf war, officials with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, crews in Calaveras County responded to a fire at a homeless encampment between Highways 26 and 12. The fire was "deep in the Oak Woodlands" behind a gym in Valley Springs.

Firefighters said that while the blaze was difficult to fight because of the backcountry location of the encampment, it was confined to just the encampment where it ignited. Authorities said the fire was started because of a turf war.

Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters and CalFire responded to a Vegetation Fire last at the Homeless Encampment in Valley... Posted by Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Thursday, November 24, 2022

