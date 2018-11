A firefighter and three civilians were injured during a house fire in Florin on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

All four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fire started in the back room of a home on Jenna Way.

There were four additional people who were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this point in time, fire officials said.

