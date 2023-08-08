Firefighter has minor injury after fire at El Dorado Hills home

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — A firefighter has a minor injury after a fire in El Dorado Hills, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department said Monday.
The fire happened at a single-wide manufactured home in the 1500 block of Arbolado Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was burning under the subfloor in a bedroom. The fire was put out and the residents got out of the home without injury.
A firefighter had a minor injury and was treated and released from a hospital.
