x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Despite record heat, firefighters ramp up efforts to save lives while keeping crews safe

"It might as well be 150 degrees sometimes when you're in a 500-to-700-degree building wearing your gear," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire in Midtown on 15th Street Tuesday morning was just the beginning of the Sacramento Fire Department's 48-hour shift during an unprecedented heat wave.

"We had a report initially that there were two victims possibly inside, reports of squatters had been staying in this location, so, firefighters did make an interior attack initially. Did a quick down and dirty search of the residents at the church to make sure no one was inside. We quickly got out," said Capt. Keith Wade, spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department.

No one was found in the building, but the call still brought firefighters out to combat a fire in triple-digit temperatures in full fire gear. 

"It might as well be 150 degrees sometimes when you're in a 500-to-700-degree building wearing your gear," said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, spokesperson for the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire responded to a call in South Sacramento this weekend after an unattended barbeque on Labor day caught two duplexes on fire.

"We had a total of 4 units on fire. That's destruction. That's gonna displace multiple families, and it's very sad because it's just something as simple as keeping an eye on a barbeque or having a hose line ready - a garden hose or bucket of water so you can extinguish those flames," said Capt. Wilbourn. 

Due to situations like these, firefighters are asking people not to have a barbeque or anything flame related as the state wrestles with extreme heat. They fully expect their shifts during the heat wave to include fighting fires and saving lives. 

"It's a hard day for the Sacramento Fire Department. We're messaging our members early - safety messages - to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, keeping time to get in cool environments. We will do our best to rehab these firefighters as fast as possible (and) get them rotated out," said Capt. Wade. 

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District also said firefighters train in the heat and in their gear, so they are prepared to work in these types of conditions. However, crews are still looking out for each other by checking on each other and for signs of heat exhaustion. 

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

California Heat Wave: Records fall across NorCal, but all-time highs stand

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out