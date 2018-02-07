Bodycam footage of a house fire call in Stockton shows firefighters rescuing a caged dog trapped in the blaze.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at a 2-story home on Chatsworth Circle. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed with flames and thick smoking pouring from the roof.

A hose team captured the rescue on video. The team was heading to the back of the home to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring house when they found the dog locked in a kennel.

Firefighters were able to get the dog to safety without incident. The pup did not appear to suffer any injuries from the fire.

