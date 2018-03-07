If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the County Fire in rural Northern California.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that the blaze surging through sparsely populated areas northwest of Sacramento has grown to 70,000 acres with only five percent containment. It's burning largely out of control.
Officials say about 300 people have been ordered to flee and more than 700 buildings are threatened in the area that's home to cattle and horse ranches.
Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for the areas of Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove Resorts:
- East of Capell Valley Road
- North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line
- All of Steele Canyon Road
Authorities say residents in these areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen. The sheriff’s office, in consultation with fire incident commanders, will ultimately determine the evacuation order is necessary. Residents with special needs or pets requiring specialized transportation should consider extended travel times in their potential evacuation plans.
PHOTOS: County Fire
Although the evacuation advisory is precautionary, residents who choose to leave ahead of time are asked to use State Highway 128, West or Monticello Road, South in their travel route. Do not use State Highway 128, East, as authorities say there is no access into Solano or Yolo Counties from there.
More than 2,100 fire personnel have been deployed to try and stop the County Fire, as it continues to scorch tens of thousands of acres of land in Yolo and Napa counties.
The following locations are still under a mandatory evacuation order:
- North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.
- South of County Road 23
- East of Berryessa Knoxville Road
- West of County Road 89
- South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted
- Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
An evacuation advisory continues for the following locations:
- North of Quail Canyon Road
- South of Highway 128
- East of the Blue Ridge mountains
- West of Pleasant Valley Road
Road closures remain in effect for the following:
- Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128
- Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line,
- Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort
- Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road
- Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County
Nearby, city officials in Vacaville have said as of Tuesday afternoon, their fireworks show is still scheduled to take place.
Cal Fire says more than 2,000 firefighters are battling the fast-growing blaze fueled by gusty winds. It erupted Saturday and at times has grown by 1,000 acres an hour.
It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.
For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1