GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are struggling to contain the County Fire in rural Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Tuesday that the blaze surging through sparsely populated areas northwest of Sacramento has grown to 70,000 acres with only five percent containment. It's burning largely out of control.

#CountyFire [update] near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo and Napa Counties) is now 70,000 acres and 5% contained. Evacuations in effect https://t.co/z2FpwZ89SK pic.twitter.com/cHkXxuQUXl — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018

Fire personnel at the #CountyFire receiving their morning update about current conditions. The fire continued to burn actively throughout the night & firefighters will continue to work today to construct new containment lines & defend structures threatened by the fire. pic.twitter.com/rhO3FO2XC4 — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 3, 2018

Officials say about 300 people have been ordered to flee and more than 700 buildings are threatened in the area that's home to cattle and horse ranches.

Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued the advisory for the areas of Berryessa Highlands, Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove Resorts:

East of Capell Valley Road

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line

All of Steele Canyon Road

Authorities say residents in these areas should be ready to evacuate if conditions worsen. The sheriff’s office, in consultation with fire incident commanders, will ultimately determine the evacuation order is necessary. Residents with special needs or pets requiring specialized transportation should consider extended travel times in their potential evacuation plans.

PHOTOS: County Fire ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22 ESPARTO, CA - JULY 02: A firefighting air tanker drops Foscheck fire retardant on a hillside ahead of the County Fire on July 2, 2018 in Esparto, California. The fast moving County Fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, has scorched nearly 45,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry grass and brush. The fire is currently 3 percent contained and has not burned any homes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 01 / 22

Although the evacuation advisory is precautionary, residents who choose to leave ahead of time are asked to use State Highway 128, West or Monticello Road, South in their travel route. Do not use State Highway 128, East, as authorities say there is no access into Solano or Yolo Counties from there.

More than 2,100 fire personnel have been deployed to try and stop the County Fire, as it continues to scorch tens of thousands of acres of land in Yolo and Napa counties.

The following locations are still under a mandatory evacuation order:

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

West of County Road 89

South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

An evacuation advisory continues for the following locations:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

Road closures remain in effect for the following:

Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128

Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line,

Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort

Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasant Valley Road

Pleasant Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County

Nearby, city officials in Vacaville have said as of Tuesday afternoon, their fireworks show is still scheduled to take place.

The County Fire is now at 70,000 acres and only 5 percent contained. Let's keep all those affected by the blaze and battling this fire in our thoughts. https://t.co/JDJnduWezI https://t.co/JDJnduWezI — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) July 3, 2018

Cal Fire says more than 2,000 firefighters are battling the fast-growing blaze fueled by gusty winds. It erupted Saturday and at times has grown by 1,000 acres an hour.

It comes as hot, dry conditions are fueling blazes in several Western states.

Smoke and haze from the #CountyFire and #PawneeFire seen on satellite filling the valley and surrounding foothills.



Those sensitive to smoke should take extra precautions today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/qPVspsmiMq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 3, 2018

For questions regarding Yolo County evacuations or advisories, please dial 2-1-1

