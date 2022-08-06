Firework regulations for surrounding cities, counties

More counties are cracking down on fireworks as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day. Here's a list of the firework regulations for surrounding cities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day, more counties and cities are cracking down on fireworks.

All legal fireworks in California are called 'Safe and Sane' fireworks and must have the State Fire Marshal's seal.

Here's a list of the firework regulations for each surrounding city or county.

Sacramento County

Anyone caught and identified with illegal fireworks could see citations and fines including:

$1,000 for the first violation

$2,500 for the second violation within one year of the first violation

$5,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation

$10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway, due to its previous fire damage.

The ordinance will go into effect from June 24 through July 4.

More information about Sacramento County's firework regulations is available HERE.

Elk Grove

In Elk Grove, anyone found storing, launching, selling, and/or displaying dangerous fireworks in the amount of 25 pounds or less will be subject to an administrative citation.

There will be a late charge for penalties not paid in full within that time in the amount set by the City Council.

More information about Elk Grove's firework violations is available HERE.

Citrus Heights

The City Council of Citrus Heights extended their ordinance in its entirety to the regulation and enforcement of illegal usage of fireworks.

Anyone selling, storing or launching fireworks (including a public display) without a permit from the fire marshal or designee will be in violation, unless otherwise permitted by the ordinance.

Law enforcement can also issue a citation or notice of violation to those responsible at the site where the fireworks were found.

The administrative fines are:

$750 for the first administrative citation issued to the responsible person.

$1,000 for the second and/or each subsequent administrative citation issued to the responsible person.

More information about Citrus Height's fireworks policy is available HERE.

Roseville

The Roseville Fire Department is partnering with the Sacramento Regional Fireworks Task Force to enforce a "zero-tolerance" policy as it relates to sales, possession and use of illegal fireworks.

More information about Roseville's firework enforcement is available HERE.

Placer County

According to the Placer County Fire Department, fireworks are not permitted anywhere in the unincorporated areas of Placer County except when approved by the County and executed by a pyrotechnic vendor licensed by the California State Fire Marshal.

More information about Placer County's firework enforcement is available HERE.

El Dorado County

Any person who launches or stores any fireworks within the unincorporated territory of the county can be punished for doing so, according to the general penalties described in Chapter 1.24.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office does not decide the fees associated with these ordinances. Citations are issued for a violation, and the court then determines the consequence of the violation.

More information about El Dorado County's firework ordinance is available HERE.

Folsom

In Folsom, all fireworks other than those classified by the State Fire Marshal as "Safe and Sane" are banned. It is illegal to store, sell, use, display or launch illegal fireworks within the city. These fireworks will be seized and violators will be cited and fined.

The minimum fine for use or possession of illegal fireworks in the City of Folsom is $1,000.

The ordinance will go into effect from June 28 through July 4.

More information about Folsom's firework ordinance HERE.

Stockton

According to the Stockton Fire Department, the City of Stockton fireworks ordinance now includes administrative penalties for fireworks violations.

Penalties consist of:

$1,000 for a first violation

$2,000 for a second violation

$3,000 for additional violations.

The ordinance went into effect on June 14.

More information about Stockton's firework regulations HERE.