The Fourth of July is almost here.

People will be celebrating the Independence Day holiday in many ways, but none more common then using fireworks.

According to CAL FIRE, every year fires are caused by the unsafe use of fireworks and illegal fireworks.

In many California communities, all fireworks, are prohibited; which includes all unincorporated areas of Placer, Nevada and Yuba counties. The cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln allow 'Safe and Sane' when used as instructed.

CAL FIRE released a list of firework safety tips in preparation for the day, here's what you should be aware of when dealing with fireworks.

Safety Tips:

Check that fireworks are allowed in the area you plan to use them.

Only use legal Safe and Sane fireworks where they are allowed.

Use only State Fire Marshal approved fireworks.

Local ordinances should be verified before purchasing or using fireworks

Always read directions, have an adult present and use outdoors (Do not use near dry grass or flammable materials).

Light one at a time and have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

Injury Prevention Safety Tips:

Don't place part of your body over fireworks when lighting the fuse.

Back up several feet after lighting it.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person, experiment, attempt to re-light, wear loose fitting clothes or carry in your pocket.

Also, remember the possession of illegal fireworks could lead to fines and jail time as California has a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal fireworks.

For more information on how you can stay safe, check out the safety guide at ReadyForWildfire.org.

