Fourth of July fireworks in El Dorado County: What to know for the holiday

The annual Fourth of July Family Blast is heading back to the El Dorado County fairgrounds with live music, carnival and fireworks show

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fair & Event Center is inviting everyone to bring their coolers, footballs, dancing shoes and other activities as it prepares to host the annual 4th of July Family Blast.

The family fun event will take place at the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville on July 4. There will be live music, carnival rides, games, food, commercial vendors and more.

Here's everything you need to know to have a blast and catch fireworks this Fourth of July:

Schedule

3 p.m . Gates open

. Gates open 6-10 p.m. Live music by Dream and the Dreamers

Live music by Dream and the Dreamers Between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fireworks

Admission

$10 Parking in the Tiers

$5 per person (walk-in at the gate), Kids 6 and under are free

$30 per carload — includes parking on the grounds and Family Blast admission for up to 6 people

$75 for RVs — includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people

$15 carnival ride presale wristbands, $20 day-of event

Tickets at the gate are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash-only day of the event. Admission does not include admission into the racetrack.

Get your tickets HERE.

Activities and vendors

Rides:

The American Wheel

Merry Go Round

Super Slide

Games:

The Bearded Axe - Axe Throwing

Various Lawn Games

Food Vendors:

Cool Kettle Corn

The Lemonade Yard

Bacondogge

Bubble Cone

Snowie Magic

Pappis Kitchen

Richards Patty Wagon

Wing it on Wheels

Commercial Vendors:

Hansen Trading Co

Gold Leaf Botanicals

Face Painter Kimberly

The Bearded Axe Throwing

El Dorado Disposal

Bow by Bow

Banned Items

El Dorado County Fair is enforcing guests not to bring the following:

Pets

Outside alcohol

Charcoal barbecues

Glass Containers

Map

For live updates on traffic near the fairground, view the Waze map below.

