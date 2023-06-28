Fourth of July fireworks in El Dorado County: What to know for the holiday

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fair & Event Center is inviting everyone to bring their coolers, footballs, dancing shoes and other activities as it prepares to host the annual 4th of July Family Blast.
The family fun event will take place at the El Dorado County Fair and Event Center in Placerville on July 4. There will be live music, carnival rides, games, food, commercial vendors and more.
Here's everything you need to know to have a blast and catch fireworks this Fourth of July:
Schedule
- 3 p.m. Gates open
- 6-10 p.m. Live music by Dream and the Dreamers
- Between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fireworks
Admission
- $10 Parking in the Tiers
- $5 per person (walk-in at the gate), Kids 6 and under are free
- $30 per carload — includes parking on the grounds and Family Blast admission for up to 6 people
- $75 for RVs — includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people
- $15 carnival ride presale wristbands, $20 day-of event
Tickets at the gate are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Cash-only day of the event. Admission does not include admission into the racetrack.
Get your tickets HERE.
Activities and vendors
Rides:
The American Wheel
Merry Go Round
Super Slide
Games:
The Bearded Axe - Axe Throwing
Various Lawn Games
Food Vendors:
Cool Kettle Corn
The Lemonade Yard
Bacondogge
Bubble Cone
Snowie Magic
Pappis Kitchen
Richards Patty Wagon
Wing it on Wheels
Commercial Vendors:
Hansen Trading Co
Gold Leaf Botanicals
Face Painter Kimberly
The Bearded Axe Throwing
El Dorado Disposal
Bow by Bow
Banned Items
El Dorado County Fair is enforcing guests not to bring the following:
- Pets
- Outside alcohol
- Charcoal barbecues
- Glass Containers
Map
For live updates on traffic near the fairground, view the Waze map below.
