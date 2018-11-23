Folks who had no other place to go this Thanksgiving still received a warm turkey dinner in Modesto on Thursday.

The Salvation Army teamed up with the Costa family to feed nearly 1,000 people in need at the Centre Plaza for their annual "Thanks4Giving" event.

"For this to happen, it lifts our spirits up," Ronda James, a homeless woman said.

People woke up early, lined up and waited for a warm turkey dinner.

"I'm glad that we get to have a good Thanksgiving meal today, may not be where we want to be, but we are grateful to have what we get," Rhonda Locke, a homeless woman who has been staying at a nearby shelter said.

Many had no other place to go.

"We're here for the Thanksgiving feed and I'm so appreciative for it because we're homeless right now and it's awesome that they do this for us," James said.

James has been living in a motel for the past few months with her family, including her four-year-old granddaughter. She says it's been a struggle to find permanent housing.

"Because they want your first, last deposit, or you go for these applications for these relators, you have to pay $25 to $30 an application, I mean how can you get a place like that?" she said.

Others had homes of their own, but were simply down on their luck.

"Right now, our situation is hard," Luis Moia, a Modesto resident and single father of two said.

Some just couldn't afford a Thanksgiving dinner of their own.

"I want to give something today to my daughters to eat, that's why I came here," Moia said.

Inside, people were treated to a first-class meal.

"We wanted people to have a dinner that wasn't like you know, you go down the line, they get served, they're on china, and silverware and tablecloths, and they're treated like they just went to a fine restaurant," Dan Costa, a Modesto entrepreneur said.

With a new level of dignity and respect, no matter where they came from.

"This is a community of compassion and that's important, they feel loved, they feel appreciated," Capt. Dwaine Breazeale, a Salvation Army coordinator for Stanislaus County said.

"We are happy to be here with my daughter today, I would like to say thank you to all of these people because it's amazing," Moia said.

© 2018 KXTV