First rhino in Sacramento Zoo's 96-year history stampedes into hearts of visitors

A 28-year-old white rhinoceros from San Diego named J Gregory arrived at the Sacramento Zoo Tuesday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Zoo keepers welcomed the first rhinoceros in the zoo's 96-year history Tuesday when 28-year-old J Gregory came barreling into his new habitat.

The white rhino came from San Diego Zoo's Safari Park after Sacramento Zoo keepers spent months renovating a habitat that once held African bongo antelope.

J Gregory is expected to settle into his new home at his own pace over the next few days, with zoo visitors possibly being able to catch a glimpse of the new rhino.

He will be given full access to his habitat likely this weekend where he will be easier to spot.

Sacramento Zoo officials say they are supporting the work of International Rhino Foundation, which manages wild populations of all rhino species and works with local communities.

“J Gregory is a calm guy who loves scratches from his keepers, likes to take naps and play in his wallow. He is always looking for an opportunity to participate in a training session and be rewarded with snacks," said animal care supervisor Jocelyn Katzakian.

There are currently two subspecies of white rhinoceros:

Threatened southern white rhinos

Critically endangered northern white rhinos

White rhinos are the second-largest land mammals behind elephants and can weight between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds while reaching lengths up to 15 feet.