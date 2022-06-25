x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Flash flood warning issued for Greenville area

National Weather Service Sacramento has warned of hazardous flash flooding in the Dixie West Burn Scar area.

More Videos

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A flash flood warning has been issued Saturday evening until at least 9 p.m. in the Greenville area.

National Weather Service Sacramento has warned of hazardous thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dixie West Burn Scar. 

Residents in the affected area are advised to avoid burn scar areas and get to higher ground as soon as possible.

At least 1,200 people and 2 schools are at risk in the affected areas according to National Weather Service Sacramento.

Weather forecast and map of at risk area can be found HERE.

   

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Two North Highlands apartments have "major damage" after fire

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement