Flash flood warning issued for Greenville area

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A flash flood warning has been issued Saturday evening until at least 9 p.m. in the Greenville area.

National Weather Service Sacramento has warned of hazardous thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dixie West Burn Scar.

Residents in the affected area are advised to avoid burn scar areas and get to higher ground as soon as possible.

At least 1,200 people and 2 schools are at risk in the affected areas according to National Weather Service Sacramento.

Weather forecast and map of at risk area can be found HERE.

Aviso de Inundacion Repentina incluye Greenville CA hasta las 9:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/v8e56teHNV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 26, 2022

