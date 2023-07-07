Flying out of SMF anytime soon? Here's where you may see construction delays

Construction to build two new roundabouts kicks off July 9

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Summertime is a busy season for travel and we want to make sure you’re on time for your flight out of Sacramento International Airport.

Starting July 9, crews will begin around-the-clock construction on two new roundabouts for two weeks until July 24.

The project is happening along Crossfield Drive, the road running east to west near the gas Arco station you pass entering the airport. One roundabout will be located near the gas station on the east side, and another on the west side close to the free waiting area.

Airport spokesperson Scott Johnston says there will be detours and possible traffic slowdowns during these two weeks. Both car and airport shuttle traffic could be impacted, so leave yourself plenty of time before your flight. He says once the project is finished, it will improve travel to and from the airport.

“If you're trying to access the rental car facility, east and west economy lots, the free waiting area... if you're going to those places, you will have to take a detour. There will be plenty of signs, plenty of ways to figure out how to get there,” said Johnston.

Airport staff also encourages drivers to obey posted signage and slow down.

Read more about the project here.