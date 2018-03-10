More than 80 students returned to school this year with a head start on working in the real world thanks to unique partnerships with dozens of local businesses.

Over the summer, high school students from the Folsom Cordova Unified School District participated in the first ever, district-wide Career and Technical Education Summer Preceptorship Program.

Each student was placed in one of 23 local businesses for an internship experience that introduced them to a career they found interesting. They reported to their workplace, Monday through Thursday for four weeks. Each Friday, students reported to a high school campus for a day of "soft skill" training by participating teachers, which included resume writing, job interview skills, and career exploration, to name a few.

"This solidified my interest in medicine," said High School senior Mai-Lihn Nguyen.

Another student, Adit Jain, says he always thought of becoming an orthopedic surgeon, but after going the internship, he realized the field was not for him.

Dr. Eric Williams started the program seven years ago and says this will help high schools student figure out what field they want to major in sooner, potentially saving parents thousands in college money.

