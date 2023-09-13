x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Folsom Bitcoin ATM company forfeits Mercedes-Benz, $1 million after breaking the law

U.S. Attorney's officials say a Folsom company running Bitcoin ATMs exchanged cash for cryptocurrency without filing Currency Transaction Reports as required by law.

More Videos

FOLSOM, Calif. — Illegal cryptocurrency exchanges uncovered by the U.S. Attorney's Office led to a Folsom Bitcoin ATM Company having to forfeit a Mercedes-Benz, $1 million in currency and other items.

Court documents say Amani Investments LLC exchanged tens of thousands of dollars without filing Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) on multiple occasions as required under federal law.

U.S. Attorney's officials say the company violated the Bank Secrecy Act—which is meant to combat money laundering of criminal proceedings. Amani Investments LLC pleaded guilty to conspiring to avoid filing CTRs in February.

“Federal currency transaction reporting requirements are intended to protect our financial system from the influx of criminal proceeds,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert for the Eastern District of California. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to hold accountable those who seek to evade these requirements.”

WATCH MORE: California set to invest millions to fight organized retail crime

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out