Blessings in a Backpack helps feed students through school closures

Student won't go hungry over the weekend thanks to these Everyday Heroes.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewers nominate people and organizations making a difference in our community.

This week, meet Janice Davis, of Folsom, who is helping to feed hungry children by leaving surprises in their backpacks. Students enrolled in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District depend on the school lunch program to eat during the week, but during the weekend there is a gap. Davis leads the Sacramento chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, a national organization that works to feed hungry students.

“We fill in the gap for the family that is struggling and where literally the kids may not get another meal until they get back to school,” Davis said.

During the school year, Davis and a team of volunteers produce hundreds of lunches and place them discreetly inside students’ backpacks.

“The teachers on Friday put the sacks of food in their backpack on their last recess, that way none of the kids get ostracized,” Davis said.

When the coronavirus closed schools, Blessings in a Backpack continued to giveaway food.

“They drive through and when they pull up, we ask them how many kids and we give them that many bag,” Davis said.

