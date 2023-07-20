Folsom Boulevard lanes to close for several months due to pipeline project

A pipeline construction project is requiring phased lane closures on Folsom Boulevard from Blue Ravine Road to Bidwell Street

FOLSOM, Calif — If you're a Folsom resident, it's time to start finding an alternate route as lane closures are set to begin on Folsom Boulevard. It's expected to heavily impact traffic for the next few months.

A pipeline construction project is requiring phased lane closures on Folsom Boulevard from Blue Ravine Road to Bidwell Street. The project is said to cover a one-mile stretch.

The project is set to begin this month and last through November.

The city says construction will cause major traffic delays as there will only be two lanes open for the duration of the project, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Motorists are recommended to take alternate routes.

The first phase of the project will consist of night work located at the intersection of Folsom Boulevard at Blue Ravine and is scheduled from July 30 through Aug. 6. This phase will impact traffic between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to city of Folsom.

The second phase is set to begin as early as Aug. 7 on Folsom Boulevard from Parkshore Drive to Bidwell Street. Folsom Boulevard will be reduced from two lanes to one lane in both directions and the speed limit reduced to 35 mph.

Traffic restrictions are expected to change throughout each stage of the construction project.

Here is a map of the pipeline construction project's location: