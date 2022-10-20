Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed

The expressway will connect Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom and El Dorado Hills.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

Labor groups, business leaders and federal, state and local officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 near the corner of East Bidwell Street at White Rock Road in Folsom.

White Rock Road from Prairie City Road to East Bidwell Street has been fully reconstructed. It is now a higher-capacity four-lane expressway that is also said to be much safer for drivers.

The 3-mile segment also includes new traffic signals, improved intersections, bridges over Alder Creek and a Class 1 bike/pedestrian trail. A Class 1 bike trail means it is separate from other roadways and is reserved for walking pedestrians and bicyclists.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, a local cycling group will take an honorary first ride on the new section of the trail, according to the City of Folsom. This bike and pedestrian trail will ultimately be a separated 35-mile-long regional Class 1 bike trail.

City of Folsom believes these following benefits will come of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway:

Provide regional traffic congestion relief and better access to job centers

Dramatically improve vehicular and pedestrian safety

Enable more efficient goods movement

Enable more efficient farm-to-fork agricultural commerce

Reduce vehicle miles traveled and improve regional air quality by reducing pollutants

Create a backbone of south county bicycle infrastructure

