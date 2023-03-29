Folsom's Central Business District: A look at the city's revitalization efforts

The revitalization plan will look at potential commercial, office, and housing opportunities; mobility and safety improvements, and additional economic development.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom has announced planning efforts for the revitalization of the Central Business District. The important retail and commercial corridor is located on East Bidwell Street from Riley Street to Blue Ravine Road.

The city council approved $6 million from American Recovery Plan Act funds to create a master revitalization plan for the business district.

City officials say the plan will focus on development and infrastructure improvements including potential commercial, office, and housing opportunities; additional economic development, and mobility and safety improvements.

The city's key objectives for the business district are:

Mixed-use residential development

Economic development

Commercial corridor revitalization

Placemaking and design, lighting, and landscaping

Traffic calming

Pedestrian and bicycle improvements

Safety

Parking strategies

Outreach strategies

In January, the city council created an advisory committee including business owners, residents and other stakeholders to provide input on the project's master plan.

The total project timeline will be two years during which the city will hear input from the advisory committee and prepare the master plan.

The public will be able to voice all comments, questions and concerns through upcoming public workshops and city meetings. For more information, click HERE.

