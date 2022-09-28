Folsom City Council makes outdoor dining permanent

The new outdoor dining permit program is effective Oct. 27

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday making the city's outdoor dining permit program permanent, effective Oct. 27.

A temporary program was established under an emergency order to help restaurants after the COVID-related shutdown of indoor dining. The newly approved program is similar and creates a framework for restaurants trying to use portions of city-owned properties and on-street parking spaces for outdoor dining.

A news release from the city of Folsom details the new program:

Permits would be valid for 12 months and may be renewed.

Anyone with an existing permit under the emergency order would need to apply for a new outdoor dining permit and corresponding encroachment permit in compliance with the new ordinance.

The city will review applications to determine the suitability and appropriateness of the proposed use of parking spaces on a city street or city-owned public property for outdoor dining.

Use of a city street or city-owned property may not interfere with vehicular and pedestrian traffic or access under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Businesses must comply with all applicable state and county laws and regulations pertaining to outdoor dining, including the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

ABC10 spoke with Lisa Gomez, owner of Citizen Vine, in previous coverage of the program. She said the restaurant only had 45 seats inside prior to the pandemic, but the temporary program allowed her to employ more staff and grow the business.

"If this ordinance does not pass, our business will suffer greatly," Gomez told ABC10. "Our customers love to be outside, and if I can't retain the outdoor dining, I will lose 50% of my business."

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Folsom welcoming new Leatherby's Family Creamery by 2023