Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary facing fines for low fences

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary could face fines after a United States Department of Agriculture inspection found the outside fences are too short.

The inspection, which happened in Nov. 2022, found the fence is anywhere from six to seven feet when it needs to be eight feet.

The fence needs to be raised by March 2024 or the zoo will face costly fines.

"Fines are based on how many animals you have in there and so it equates to approximately $10,000 per day," said Outgoing Parks & Recreation Director Lorraine Poggione at a city council meeting in Jan. 2023.

But it's not just the height of the fence that's causing issues.

"Over the years, soil has moved around, there's been a lot of debris and litter, so the ground level has been brought up. This fence itself is in a pretty bad state of repair," said Park Planning Manager Brad Nelson.

The city estimated repairing the fence would cost about $1.2 million, but with COVID-19 stimulus money and other funding were able to get the cost down to about $710,000.

Soon the city will hear bids to raise the zoo's fences and keep it open.

