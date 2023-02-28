Folsom Dam spillway damage repairs to cost $16 million

USACE awarded a $16.6 million contract to fabricate new hydraulic rods and cylinders with a different type of coating. Installation is expected to begin in 2025.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Dam Auxiliary Spillway has a $16 million problem that won’t get fixed until 2027. The hard coating on the steel rods of the dam that were installed to prevent corrosion is cracking.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and US Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) completed extensive testing of the rods and assessed the potential impact of any cracks that may extend down to the steel rod.

Tyler Stalker, Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for USACE Sacramento, told ABC10 the tests concluded there are micro-cracks and if left 'unremedied,' the life of the Tainter gates will likely be less than the intended 50-year lifespan.

The 6 Tainter gates release water via hydraulic cylinders, each of which includes a cylinder rod that moves back and forth as the gate opens and closes.

According to the USACE, cracking in coatings used to protect steel structures from corrosion is not unusual and does not indicate broken or failing system components.

Stalker says USACE and USBR made the decision to fabricate new hydraulic rods and cylinders with a different type of coating that's more ductile and less susceptible to cracking.

USACE awarded a $16.6 million contract to fabricate new hydraulic rods and cylinders with this different type of coating on Jan. 18.

Installation of the new hydraulic cylinders is expected to begin in 2025 and be complete by 2027.

“The Auxiliary Spillway and its gates are fully functional and safe and will continue to be so for several years,” said Stalker. “The Auxiliary Dam operated for flood releases as recently as January 2023 with no issue or damage."