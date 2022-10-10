Folsom Fire Department adds 3 new vehicles to its fleet

CERT offers a nationwide method to volunteer training that professional first responders can rely on during disaster circumstances.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Fire Department Volunteer Services recently added three new vehicles to its fleet to better serve the community and respond to emergencies.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was brought to Folsom to provide emergency preparedness and disaster response training to volunteers.

“The new vehicles are valuable tools that will help the Folsom Fire Department protect life and property while providing best-in-class emergency services for the City of Folsom,” according to the city's website. “The vehicles will assist the Folsom Fire Department and the Community Emergency Response Team in providing vital community services, including emergency response, medical assistance, disaster response and missing person searches.”

According to the City of Folsom, the three new vehicles include:

CERT37: is a retired Folsom Fire Department ambulance converted for use as a CERT transport and trailer hauler. It will be used to transport a team of six and has already been used to provide firefighter rehab and set up a first aid station.

is a retired Folsom Fire Department ambulance converted for use as a CERT transport and trailer hauler. It will be used to transport a team of six and has already been used to provide firefighter rehab and set up a first aid station. REHAB37 : is a 25-foot trailer used for incident command for deployments and firefighter rehab for larger incidents.

: is a 25-foot trailer used for incident command for deployments and firefighter rehab for larger incidents. CERTUTV: is an all-terrain vehicle designed for medical transport in off-highway situations and team transportation.

The city purchased the vehicles with funds from state grants, a Sacramento County Transit Occupancy Tax grant, Friends of Folsom CERT nonprofit fundraisers and the Intel Foundation’s Volunteer Matching Program, according to City of Folsom.

CERT offers a nationwide method to volunteer training that professional first responders can rely on during disaster circumstances. This allows for the professionals to focus on more complex tasks during these catastrophic situations.

Volunteers are educated about disaster preparedness and trained in basic disaster response skills, including fire safety, disaster medical operations and light search and rescue.

