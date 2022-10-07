Folsom Glass Pumpkin Patch returns for another year

A special type of pumpkin patch is coming back to Folsom for another year, and it's sure to blow you away.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking to add to your glass collection while keeping the spirit of fall? Then Folsom’s Glass Pumpkin Patch may be just for you.

This is not your typical patch of pumpkins growing from the ground -- it's a patch of pumpkins made of glass!

Folsom Parks and Recreation and 2BGlass Studio presents this popular annual event taking place Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Folsom Art Center, 48 Natoma Street.

“Not only will there be over 4,000 handblown glass pumpkins, but this year you'll find many more acorns than last plus glass peppers, pickles, corn, lavender, poppies, eggplants, leaves & snails!” says a Facebook post by 2BGlass.



New to the event this year are live glass blowing demonstrations where the artists will showcase the talents, skills, and steps involved to create their famous art pieces, according to City of Folsom’s event page.

The festive works of art made by brothers Aaron and Tate Bezdek, the owners of 2BGlass Studio, and talented glass artists from more than a dozen other regional studios will be available for purchase at the event.

“Guests can also look forward to seeing an entire glass fruit stand. Anything from pears, apples, oranges, and more,” an employee from 2BGlass Studio told ABC10.

Proceeds from the event benefit Folsom Parks and Recreation’s community arts education programs at the Folsom Art Center.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, you can call (916) 461-6601.

