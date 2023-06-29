People flood to Folsom Lake ahead of Fourth of July, heat

The threat of triple degree temperatures has residents changing their minds about how they're spending the weekend and Fourth of July.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Lake was packed Thursday before the Fourth of July holiday weekend as people anticipate beating the incoming heat wave.

The heat changed many peoples plans for the upcoming holiday, encouraging them to come out to cool off in or near the water.

“We are beating the heat, we just got the boat and are learning what to do,” said Jeanne Bergman as she and her dog climbed onto their boat and into the cool water Thursday.

Maddy Salinas and her family were also headed out on the water with furry friends in tow. She's planning on staying in the water as long as possible to stay out of the heat.

“Oh yeah, I won’t go out on Fourth of July. We were, but I’ll let other people have it I can come out here whenever I want,” said Bergman.

For many, like Joan Greenfield, the lake has been their cool down spot for years.

She decided to take to the water on jet ski's with her nephew to beat the heat the way she did as a kid.

“Obviously with global warming things are different, but I remember as a kid we had no air conditioning. Going to the fair on Stockton Boulevard, [there was] no air condition there and it was 103 it’s just Sacramento,” said Greenfield.

If all else fails, Greenfield has already planned her escape route — heading out of the city and to "cooler places."