Man arrested after woman dies from fentanyl overdose in Folsom

Folsom police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Ronald Ehman of Rancho Cordova

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man is facing a homicide charge after a woman died from a fentanyl overdose in Folsom.

According to a news release from the Folsom Police Department, officers were called for a suspected fentanyl overdose on Folsom Ranch Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Folsom Fire responded and pronounced the 24-year-old woman dead.

The police department says its Special Investigations Unit identified the suspect as 44-year-old Ronald Ehman of Rancho Cordova and he was arrested Friday at the Folsom Historic Light Rail Station.

Ehman was taken to the Sacramento County jail and booked on suspicion of homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

