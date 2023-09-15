Folsom Middle School special education teacher's aide arrested for child sex crimes

Detectives believe the alleged crimes took place at Folsom Middle School.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom Middle School teacher’s aide was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of child sex crimes.

According to a news release from the Folsom Police Department, the suspect is 23-year-old Gary Jimenez Jr. and he was a Special Education Teacher Aide for the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

Police say they were contacted by school district officials on Aug. 31 about something that happened on the school’s campus earlier in the day. During an investigation, police found multiple counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, oral copulation with a person under 14 and kidnapping.

The actions are believed to have taken place at Folsom Middle School.

The police department says Jimenez was employed by a temp agency during the final months of the last school year and was placed at Oak Chan Elementary. Detectives believe he may have been temporarily employed in other local school districts.

Jimenez’s bail was set at $1.4 million and anyone with information that can help the investigation can call Det. Thibeault with the Folsom Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (916) 312-1174.

WATCH ALSO: California set to invest millions to fight organized retail crime