The 10-year-old child is found safe, police say

FOLSOM, Calif. — 9:30 p.m. update

Folsom police confirmed the missing 10-year-old child is found safe.

Original story:

A 10-year-old boy is missing in Folsom on Saturday night, according to Folsom police.

Blake was last seen near Pizzeria Classico on Sutter Street wearing a red dress, blue leggings and gray flip-flops at 7 p.m. He has shoulder-length blond hair.

Police did not provide the child's last name.

Police ask anyone who sees Blake call 911.