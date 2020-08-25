220 pinhole water leaks in homes reported to City of Folsom

City officials are hoping get results from Virginia Tech by mid-September.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom is expecting to get some answers by mid-September after getting reports of 220 pinhole water leaks from residents.

At the end of July, the city said they were investigating why copper pipes were leaking inside people's homes. The pinhole-sized water leaks were costing some Folsom residents thousands of dollars in damages.

Folsom resident Andre White told ABC10 in July that this pinhole leak problem cost him nearly $15,000.

Longtime Folsom Plumber Gerard Nakache said he had been getting dozens of calls for these leaks, with people mentioning leaks in the attic and walls.

On August 24, the City of Folsom said they were still receiving reports of pinhole water leaks in residential copper pipes and that 220 leaks were reported so far.

Officials said the majority of reports came from houses built in the 1980s and 1990s with some in the early 2000s. They said residents have experienced leaks in some but not all of their household pipes.

The city hired a consultant to work with specialists at Virginia Tech University, where they'll do a forensic analysis on sample copper pipes that have pinhole leaks.

A water quality evaluation will also be done to find any trends related to corrosion.